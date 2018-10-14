TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Zachary Thomas Mendell, 46, Grandview; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, 197 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Deisi Villagomez-Zavala, aka Deise, aka Deisi Zaval-Villagomez, 28, Jerome; driving under the influence, found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years, $290.50 costs, $100 DNA, six years penitentiary, three determinate, three indeterminate, three days credited, sentence suspended, 100 days county jail with work release, two days drivers license suspension.
Jaden Daniel Muus, 31, Twin Falls; two charges delivery of a controlled substance each, $285.50 costs, 10 years penitentiary, three determinate, seven indeterminate, 197 days credited, sentence to run concurrently to other charge, 365 days county jail with remainder of days to be discretionary.
Joshua Logan Wagner, 45, Twin Falls; grand theft, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, 10 years penitentiary, two determinate, eight indeterminate, sentence suspended, 186 days credited, four years supervised probation, two years problem solving court.
James Darrin Clopton, aka Clupton, aka Clorton; 45, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, seven years penitentiary, four determinate, three indeterminate, 36 days credited, sentence suspended and to run concurrently to 2014 case with 100 days to serve in county jail with credit for time served and work release, five years supervised probation.
Lea Gabrielle Bridges, 22, Boise; possession of a controlled substance, $202.50 costs, $250 fine, three years penitentiary, one determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation. Driving under the influence, $285.50 costs, $381.17 program fees, restitution to be requested in a separate order, $100 DNA, $350 public defender, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 120 days drivers license suspension.
Alec Creed Koepnick, 23, Mountain Home; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 35 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Eulalio Gonzalez-Martinez, 20, Burley; driving under the influence (second offense), $500 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, two days credited, 20 days suspended, 24 months supervised probation, 365 days drivers license suspension.
Gerardo Lewis, 23, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, two days credited, 24 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Jessica Figueroa, 20, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 32 hours community service, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Rigoberto Chavez Garcia, 23, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, guilty withheld judgment, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Geraldine Loughmiller, 59, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, state has 30 days to request restitution, 90 days jail, 90 suspended, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, six months probation with three months to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school. Consume or possess open container of alcoholic beverage by driver of a motor vehicle charge dismissed.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Shannon Anderson v. Kari Otto
Tonya Howell v. Travis Howell
Jesse Johnson v. Stephanie Jackson
Madeline Carlson-Beltz v. Leslie Carlson-Beltz
Kayla Kline v. Christopher Kline
Bryan Atkinson v. Julie Atkins
Eric Mcneeley v. Amber McNeeley
