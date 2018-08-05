TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Robert Gene Dudley, aka Robbie Gene Hyde, 46, Twin Falls; DUI 2nd offense felony violation within 15 years, $290.50 costs, $100 DNA, $350 public defender, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, three days credited, sentence suspended, six years supervised probation with 100 days to serve in Twin Falls County jail, one and a half years drivers license suspension with interlock device.
Kelly Lynn Dean, 38, Caldwell; major contraband introduced into a correctional facility or to convey, possess, receive, obtain or remove contraband, $275.50 costs, five years indeterminate penitentiary, 184 days credited, sentence to run consecutive with Ada county 2015 case. Two charges possession of a controlled substance dismissed.
Ruben Navarrete Estrada, 29, Twin Falls; battery, $157.50 costs, 90 days jail, 88 suspended, two days credited, sentence suspended, one year supervised probation. Possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, $591.22 problem solving court fee, separate order of restitution to be submitted, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation, sentence to run concurrent to other charge.
Adam Reyes Duran, 38, Twin Falls; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, $245.50 costs, $1,112 victim restitution, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 15 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Patricio Jose Leyba, aka Patrick Joseph Leyba, aka Patricia J Leyba, 34, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, $275.50 costs, $250 public defender, eight years penitentiary, four determinate, four indeterminate, 77 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Mason Adam Newberry, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 125 days credited, sentence to run concurrently with Jerome county 2016 case. Two other possession of controlled substance charges dismissed.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Raquel Gonzales v. Jose Gonzales
Timothy Littleton v. Krista Littleton
Ashley Adams v. Broderick Adams
William Norman v. Crystal Norman
Amanda Frix v. Christopher Frix
Franklin Tucker v. Michelle Tucker
Charles Watson v. Manivone Watson
Amy Hoff v. Charles Hardin
Trevor Crapo v. Linsay Crapo
Erick Equino v. Sandra Fernadez
