TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Cannon Dawn Mckinster, aka Kannon, 19, Twin Falls; Manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substance, $285.50, $60 workman’s compensation program fee, $100 DNA, $2,158.45 restitution, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended, 90 days Twin Falls county jail, three years supervised probation with work release, 100 hours community service and eight additional hours per week until employed full time.
Cynthia Lynn Andreason, aka Anderson; 47, Meridian; check, draft or order drawn on account with insufficient funds for $250 or more, $245.50 costs, $100 DNA, $350 public defender, $272 other, three years penitentiary, two determinate, one indeterminate, 51 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Destiny Lynn McWilliams, 26, Twin Falls; grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, $245.50 costs, $500 fine, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, three years supervised probation, problem solving drug court, sentence to run concurrent to 2018 Jerome county case.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Wendy Jean Urban, 64, Buhl; driving under the influence – excessive, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 365 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, interlock device, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Diane Gagnon v. Steven Gagnon
Mindi Hyer v. Nathan Hyer
Emily Grubisic v. Philip Grubisic
Olga Perez v. Javier Tapia
Lynette Pague v. Justin Pague
Erica Estes v. Abbie Marshaal
Deborah Hager v. James Hager
Nancy Lewis v. Derek Lewis
Ashley Wallace v. Dusten Wallace
Joshua Resz v. Brandi Havens
Colletta Thornsberry v. Stephan Thornsberry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.