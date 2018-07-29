Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

FELONY SENTENCINGS

Cannon Dawn Mckinster, aka Kannon, 19, Twin Falls; Manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substance, $285.50, $60 workman’s compensation program fee, $100 DNA, $2,158.45 restitution, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended, 90 days Twin Falls county jail, three years supervised probation with work release, 100 hours community service and eight additional hours per week until employed full time.

Cynthia Lynn Andreason, aka Anderson; 47, Meridian; check, draft or order drawn on account with insufficient funds for $250 or more, $245.50 costs, $100 DNA, $350 public defender, $272 other, three years penitentiary, two determinate, one indeterminate, 51 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.

Destiny Lynn McWilliams, 26, Twin Falls; grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, $245.50 costs, $500 fine, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, three years supervised probation, problem solving drug court, sentence to run concurrent to 2018 Jerome county case.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS

Wendy Jean Urban, 64, Buhl; driving under the influence – excessive, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 365 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, interlock device, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.

DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS

Diane Gagnon v. Steven Gagnon

Mindi Hyer v. Nathan Hyer

Emily Grubisic v. Philip Grubisic

Olga Perez v. Javier Tapia

Lynette Pague v. Justin Pague

Erica Estes v. Abbie Marshaal

Deborah Hager v. James Hager

Nancy Lewis v. Derek Lewis

Ashley Wallace v. Dusten Wallace

Joshua Resz v. Brandi Havens

Colletta Thornsberry v. Stephan Thornsberry

