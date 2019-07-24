Tuesday arraignments
David Christopher Paramo, 28, Gooding; leaving the scene of an accident, bond $2,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.
David Christopher Paramo, 28, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender confirmed, preliminary hearing Aug. 2.
Fabien Bonane, 29, Twin Falls; assault or battery upon certain personnel, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 2.
Lloyd R. Mendenhall, 41, Twin Falls; felony burglary, petit theft, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 2.
Reuben Quiroz, 45, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.
Alberto Ramos-Gaeta, 36, Twin Falls; sexual exploitation of a child (10 counts), bond $200,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 2.
Jamie Rae Wilson, 31, Filer; felony driving under the influence, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 2.
Wendy May Beezley, 38, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 2.
Robert Lee Herrman, 35, Burley; domestic battery, failure to appear, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 4.
