Tuesday arraignments

Omar Alexi Leon-Castro, 18, Gooding; felony possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, providing false information, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $25,000, public defender denied, preliminary Nov. 8.

D’Artagnon Sanders, 21, Twin Falls; felony lewd conduct with a child under 16, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

