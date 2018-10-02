Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Johnathan Adam Pollard, 37, Twin Falls; inhalation of intoxicants, possession of a drug without a prescription, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.
Lucas Anthony Wilson, 23, Salt Lake City, Utah; failure to register as a sex offender, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Nathanael Michael West, 21, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Nathanael Michael West, 21, Twin Falls; burglary, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Terry Barnett, 49, Ponchatoula, La.; fugitive (Washington warrant), $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Oct. 12.
Garrett P Robbins, 32, Twin Falls; battery, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.
Gavon Mackenzie Lebaron-Burtoft, 25, Cottonwood Heights, Utah; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Syrus Trystan Porter, 20, Twin Falls; rape, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Bkakta Bahadur Chhetri, 32, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $1,500 bond, public defender denied, pretrial Nov. 20.
Michael John Adam Jr., 22, Jerome; felony domestic battery, attempted strangulation, second-degree kidnapping, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Gregory Allen Hunter, 49, Burley; domestic battery, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Carl Justin Prince, 27, Bliss; false information, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.
