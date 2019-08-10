Friday arraignments
Micaela Amanda Molyneux, 23, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, injury to a child (2 counts), bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.
Brandie Irene McLemore, 36, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.
Jeremy Jon Studley, 40, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.
George Scott Emmett Davies, 36, Filer; driving under the influence-second offense, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Jaylon Michael Houser, 23, homeless; no insurance-second or subsequent offense, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.
