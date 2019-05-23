{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Patricia Burke Williamson, 60, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.

Andrea Paulina Palma, 34, Twin Falls; attempted burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments