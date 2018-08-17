Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Sara Dawnette Strout, 44, Jerome; intimidating a witness, $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
Pedro Luna IV, 34, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
Delaney Lynn Petersen, 29, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, destruction, alternation or concealment of evidence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
Neftali Ramirez, 27, Jackson, New Jersey; domestic violence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Douglas Eugene Garrett, 57, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
