Thursday arraignments

Jerris Elhannah Jones, 21, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, concealment of evidence, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

Dravyn Russell Isenhower, 23, Hagerman; eluding police, unlawful entry, malicious injury to property, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

Jared Neal Thomason, 38, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

