Tuesday arraignments
James Brady Hall, 58, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, court compliance, public defender appointed, pretrial August 20.
Ahryana Mendoza, 18, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing July 19.
Kelly Rachel Ryals, 39, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing July 19.
Alexis Avalos, 21, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing July 19.
Alexis Avalos, 21, Twin Falls; robbery, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing July 19.
Cooper Jade Stone, 21, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing July 19.
Brier Delore Atkinson, 22, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing July 19.
Kendall David Collins, 23, Twin Falls; battery against a health care worker, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing July 19.
John Curt Duggan, 21, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, concealed weapon, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial August 27.
