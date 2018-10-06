Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Kristen Michelle Lutz, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, concealment of evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Cheyenne M Zollo, 18, Twin Falls; introduction of certain articles into a correctional facility, $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Jose M Rodriguez, 32, Twin Falls; providing false information to an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.

Ignacio Arturo Martinez, 35, Twin Falls; attempted theft by possession of stolen property, false information, $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.

Adriana Marie Bower, 43, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.

Ramiro J Rodriguez III, 18, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, failure to appear, $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.

Ramiro Rodriguez III, 18, Twin Falls; concealed weapon without a license, failure to appear, $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.

Friday arraignments

Michael Benjamin Main, 51, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.

Lizbeth Ayala-Mercado, 25, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Cassi Joy Faith Wieling, 47, Twin Falls; trespass, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.

Bonnie Josephine Larsen, 30, Twin Falls; burglary, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Hunter David Dean, 21, Ketchum; grand theft by possession of stolen property, $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Orlando Begay, 34, Twin Falls; disorderly conduct, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.

Keikilani D Joseph, 38, Wells, Nev.; possession of paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance, walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Brian M Trappen, 36, Twin Falls; video voyeurism, bond previously posted, private attorney, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

