Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Pablo Solis Martinez, 22, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial transaction card (eight counts), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.
Pablo Solis Martinez, 22, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial transaction card (two counts), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.
Pablo Solis Martinez, 22, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, grand theft by possession of stolen property, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.
Antawn Deangelo Hixson, 27, Twin Falls; petit theft, resisting or obstructing an officer, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 2.
Clifford Eli Velasquez Jr, 42, Twin Falls; assault or battery on certain personnel, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 2.
Dudley Macneil, 62, Filer; petit theft, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.
Kimberly K Heath, 43, Kimberly; driving under the influence (excessive), failure to notify upon striking fixtures on highway, walk-in arraignment, public defender continued, pretrial Nov. 20.
