Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Bruce Anthony Bowser, 64, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Isaac Douglas Brewer, 44, Twin Falls; burglary, grand theft, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Kiali Littleton, 27, Twin Falls; grand theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Brooke Nicole McDaniel, 32, Hagerman; burglary, possession of paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Taura Kay Martinez, 35, Twin Falls; under the influence in a public place, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

Jeffrey Lee Hall, 47, Paul; driving under the influence (2nd or subsequent offense), driving without privileges, $100,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Natasha Christine McGhee, 44, Springville, Utah; grand theft, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Jayson Laith Whitehawk, 39, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16 (two counts), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Brandon James Olmstead, 32, Twin Falls; domestic battery in the presence of a child, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Benjamin Nielson Walton, 35, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, felony domestic battery, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Donald Adam Ryals, 36, Twin Falls; burglary, possession of burglary tools, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Jakob Willard Lupher, 24, Nampa; possession of marijuana, resisting or obstructing an officer, $5,000 bond, defendant waived counsel, pretrial Oct. 16.

Jarret J Henderson, Jr; 26, Stockton, Calif.; obtaining a controlled substance by deception, attempting to obtain a controlled substance by deception, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

William E Hardy, 50, Kimberly; felony driving under the influence, $50,000 bond, public defender denied, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Garrett J Peak, 24, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Garrett James Peak, 24, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

