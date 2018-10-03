Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Robert Joseph Ferreira, 30, Buhl; forgery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Donald M Chernoh, 21, Heber City, Utah; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.

