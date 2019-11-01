{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday arraignments

Ashley Ann Davis, 31, Boise; forgery (two counts), grand theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.

Michelle Rene Descharme, 48, Rupert; check, draft or order drawn with insufficient funds over $250, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

Miriam Matranga, 61; driving under the influence-excessive, bond $1,000, arraignment Nov. 1.

Manuel Chavez, 74, Twin Falls; liquor-fail to present identification, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.

Mark Allen James, 22, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation (two counts), public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 17.

Saisha Joanne Meyer, 23, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, frequenting, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

