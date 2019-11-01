Thursday arraignments
Ashley Ann Davis, 31, Boise; forgery (two counts), grand theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.
Michelle Rene Descharme, 48, Rupert; check, draft or order drawn with insufficient funds over $250, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.
Miriam Matranga, 61; driving under the influence-excessive, bond $1,000, arraignment Nov. 1.
You have free articles remaining.
Manuel Chavez, 74, Twin Falls; liquor-fail to present identification, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.
Mark Allen James, 22, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation (two counts), public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 17.
Saisha Joanne Meyer, 23, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, frequenting, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.