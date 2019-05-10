Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Bryce Lucas Dinkel, 21, Filer; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 21.
Jon Louis Beverly, 32, Twin Falls; no insurance (second offense), bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Jon Louis Beverly, 32, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Richard William Ross, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Darrek DBR Campbell, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor supplying false information and misdemeanor DUI (second offense), bond $7500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Gage Jacob Ramirez, 23, Medford, Ore.; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $7500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Zachary Keller Devine, 24, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $2500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Hayden Sterlong Bosh, 19, Twin Falls; aggravated assault, appeared in person, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Shane Anthony Brunett, 22, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
