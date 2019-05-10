{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Bryce Lucas Dinkel, 21, Filer; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 21.

Jon Louis Beverly, 32, Twin Falls; no insurance (second offense), bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Jon Louis Beverly, 32, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Richard William Ross, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Darrek DBR Campbell, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor supplying false information and misdemeanor DUI (second offense), bond $7500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Gage Jacob Ramirez, 23, Medford, Ore.; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $7500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Zachary Keller Devine, 24, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $2500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Hayden Sterlong Bosh, 19, Twin Falls; aggravated assault, appeared in person, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Shane Anthony Brunett, 22, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

