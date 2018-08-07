Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Ashley Dawn Goodro, 28, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Bret Lamar Sturgeon, 60, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Bret Lamar Sturgeon, 60, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 28.
Brinda Brown, 45, Twin Falls; burglary, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Brinda Brown, 45, Twin Falls; preparing false evidence, false information provided to an officer, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Shelaina Danyell Neimeyer, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Zack Lane Klundt, 39, Filer; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 28.
Joshua Jones, 27, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, $1,500 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Taylor Wilson Drake, 25, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Joshua Michael Northrup, 34, Jerome; driving under the influence, injury to a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.
Angela Lynn Weaver, 46, Twin Falls; domestic battery, possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 5.
Karen Priscilla Barbier, 57, Filer; felony driving under the influence, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Andrew Dale Paul Anderson, 29, Buhl; manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Heather May Holbert, 45, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.
Anthony Dean Wrobel, 55, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 5.
Raymond Quintana, 52, Ogden, Utah; driving under the influence, open container, $1,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Daniel Andrew Baker, 43, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 11.
