Friday arraignments
Teddy G. Escamilla, 60, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, public defender appointed, sentencing June 4.
Jason Cole Reitsma, 28, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, resisting or obstructing officers, open container-driver, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Dennis Scott Drain, 21, Bellevue; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with child present, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Mato Pendic, 58, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.
Michael A. Cisneros, 26, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.
Kelly Rachel Ryals, 38, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, no insurance-second or subsequent offense, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.
Mitchel Brian Livingston, 29, Hansen; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia (2 counts), public defender appointed, pled guilty/sentenced.
Ashley Mariah Quale, 22, Twin Falls; aid/abet burglary, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Brookelynn Brizzee-McDonald, 19, Idaho Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Sarah F. Bunce, 21, Bellevue; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $7,500, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Alexander B. Jones, 29, Hailey; reckless driving, no insurance-second or subsequent offense, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 23.
