Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Sean Thomas Benitez, 22, Twin Falls; felony four counts rape, felony enticing through the internet or other communication device (children), and misdemeanor disseminating material harmful to minor, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.
Stephen Kyle Barkes, 36, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense, bond $5000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.
Cody Dan Summers, 26, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance - use or under the influence in public, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial May 7.
Acacia A Wanlass, 25, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial April 2.
Jenifer Lyn Mower, 36, Boise; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, no counsel noted, prelim March 1.
Brandon James Olmstead, 32, Twin Falls; felony witness intimidates, harasses or prevents from testifying, and misdemeanor no contact order violation, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.
Cody Ryan Canoy, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.
Jeffrey James Larson, 37, Twin Falls; false information given, own-recognizance release, waived counsel, pretrial April 9.
Debbie Lynn Strickler, 55, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, walk in arraignment, private counsel, pretrial Feb. 26.
Brenda Gay Fisher, 57, Twin Falls; misappropriation of personal identifying information, witness - intimidation, threaten, harasses or prevents from testifying, walk in arraignment, private counsel, prelim March 1.
