Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Travis Dumont Averett, 35, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Joseph Tracy Byington, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Michelle Dawn Nuzio, 42, Twin Falls; felony DUI, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Brooke Nicole McDaniel, 33, Hagerman; misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing, and felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender confirmed, prelim Feb. 11.

Chelsea Kennedy, 33; three counts felony possession of a controlled substance, and two counts possession of paraphernalia, bond previously set, public defender confirmed.

Mercedes M O'Dell, 20, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16, own-recognizance, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

