Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Travis Dumont Averett, 35, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Joseph Tracy Byington, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Michelle Dawn Nuzio, 42, Twin Falls; felony DUI, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Brooke Nicole McDaniel, 33, Hagerman; misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing, and felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender confirmed, prelim Feb. 11.
Chelsea Kennedy, 33; three counts felony possession of a controlled substance, and two counts possession of paraphernalia, bond previously set, public defender confirmed.
Mercedes M O'Dell, 20, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16, own-recognizance, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.