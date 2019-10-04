Thursday arraignments
Edgar Arevalo, 21, Hansen; driving under the influence-excessive, public defender confirmed, pretrial Nov. 13.
Heather Dawn Herman, Hazelton; inattentive/careless driving, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.
Jorge Alberto Torres, 27, Twin Falls; inattentive/careless driving, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.
Iven Lee Phonemany, 19, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.
