Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Ashlee Scott Cabral, 21, Kimberly; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.

Austin Luke Lopez, 18, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Valerie Lee Rinker, 40, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Margaret Anne Blazek Jones, 53, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.

David Darrell Garnder, 52, Twin Falls; stalking in the first degree, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

