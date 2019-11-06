{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Bayron Jose Arauz, 38, Kimberly; driving under the influence-excessive, open container-driver, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Lewis R. Blodgett, 18, Eagle; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 15.

Timothy Charles Hill, 34, Buhl; attempted strangulation, bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 15.

