Tuesday arraignments
Bayron Jose Arauz, 38, Kimberly; driving under the influence-excessive, open container-driver, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
Lewis R. Blodgett, 18, Eagle; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 15.
Timothy Charles Hill, 34, Buhl; attempted strangulation, bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 15.
