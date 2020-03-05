5th District Court News: Twin Falls County
5TH DISTRICT COURT NEWS

5th District Court News: Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Ray Anthony Gutierrez, 25, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial May 5.

Timothy E. Clary, 39, Twin Falls; DUI (excessive), appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial April 27.

Heather Dawn Fraizer, 47, Twin Falls; intimidating a witness, appeared in person, private counsel, prelim March 13.

Ray Anthony Gutierrez, 25, Twin Falls; grand theft, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 13.

