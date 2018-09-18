Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Clifford Eli Velasquez Jr., 42, Twin Falls; assault or battery on certain personnel, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 23.

Jhoan Manuel Martinez-Melchor, 22, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, willful concealment, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

Joseph Guardiola, 52, Twin Falls; aggravated assault, concealment of evidence, major contraband in a correctional facility, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 18.

Michael James Shetler, 46, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, $20,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

Jessica Aileen Pullin, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

Edersein Perez-Gutierrez, 29, Kimberly; attempted strangulation, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

Timothy Marcial Lopez, 35, Jerome; malicious injury to property, intimidating witness, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

Adam Richard Pullin, 31, Twin Falls; grand theft, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

