Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Clifford Eli Velasquez Jr., 42, Twin Falls; assault or battery on certain personnel, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 23.
Jhoan Manuel Martinez-Melchor, 22, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, willful concealment, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
Joseph Guardiola, 52, Twin Falls; aggravated assault, concealment of evidence, major contraband in a correctional facility, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 18.
Michael James Shetler, 46, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, $20,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
Jessica Aileen Pullin, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
Edersein Perez-Gutierrez, 29, Kimberly; attempted strangulation, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
Timothy Marcial Lopez, 35, Jerome; malicious injury to property, intimidating witness, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
Adam Richard Pullin, 31, Twin Falls; grand theft, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 28.
