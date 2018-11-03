Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Tracy Ray Johnson, 45, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.
Arturo Nevarez Jr., 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.
Paul Anthony Guardiola, 53, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (second offense within 15 years), $150,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.
Deo Man Darjee, 37, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (second offense), $15,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.
Tiffany Lee Ditto, 34, Twin Falls; domestic violence (second offense), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.
