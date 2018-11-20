Try 1 month for $3

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Dawn Michelle Rollins, 44, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, major contraband in a correctional facility, possession of marijuana, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Christopher Wilson, 18, Pocatello; attempted first-degree arson, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting or obstructing officers, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Tracy Lynn Allred, 48, Buhl; burglary, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Nadene Maniek Anderson, 39, Twin Falls; grand theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Brooke A Schwoob, 19, Spring Creek, Nev.; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 2.

Ralph Crown, 57, Buhl; fugitive (Nevada), $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Nov. 30.

Braulio Santiz-Gomez, 26, Hansen; excessive driving under the influence (second or subsequent offense), $25,000 bond, public defender confirmed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Ralph Crown, 57, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Derek Ray Wyatt, 34, Spring Creek, Nev.; driving under the influence, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 15.

Shawn Michael Loosli, 40, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Shawn Michael Loosli, 40, Twin Falls; grand theft, petit theft, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 30.

Shawn Michael Loosli, 40, Twin Falls; false information provided to an officer, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.

Derek Wyatt, 34, Spring Creek, Nev.; fugitive (Nevada), held without bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Nov. 30.

Iyeister Garcia Arzu, 34, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, open container, domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 8.

