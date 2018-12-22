Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Randal Gary Towell, 52, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16 (2 counts), sexual abuse of a minor under 16 (2 counts), lewd conduct with a child under 16, $100,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Jan. 4.

Billy Joe Hughes, 41, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.

Levi Thomas Hawkins, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.

Diana L Tepuri, 23, Twin Falls; frequenting, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 12.

Omar Espinoza, 23, Buhl; burglary, grand theft, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.

Vance Elliot Bales, 25, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, injury to a child, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 29.

Ignacio Arturo Martinez, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.

Yousef Sadeghi, 42, Twin Falls; grand theft, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.

Yousef Sadeghi, 42, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Dec. 28.

Yousef Sadeghi, 42, Twin Falls; no insurance (2nd or subsequent offense), $100 bond, public defender appointed.

