Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Brandon Michael Watson, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

Lucas M Avilucea, 30, Los Lunas, N.M.; driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Shade Lee Burkhardt, 20, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, failure to appear, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

Bailey Nicole Coonce, 23, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, concealment of evidence, appeared in person, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

Alec Creed Koepnick, 22, Mountain Home; felony possession of a controlled substance, concealment of evidence, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

Timothy Cregan, 52, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Jeremiah Silva, 26, Kimberly; lewd conduct with a child under 16, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

Amanda Lynn Dudley, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

Connor Bryn Moody, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.

Joshua Glenn Summers, 36, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments