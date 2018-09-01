Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Brandon Michael Watson, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Lucas M Avilucea, 30, Los Lunas, N.M.; driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Shade Lee Burkhardt, 20, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, failure to appear, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.
Bailey Nicole Coonce, 23, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, concealment of evidence, appeared in person, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Alec Creed Koepnick, 22, Mountain Home; felony possession of a controlled substance, concealment of evidence, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Timothy Cregan, 52, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Jeremiah Silva, 26, Kimberly; lewd conduct with a child under 16, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Amanda Lynn Dudley, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Connor Bryn Moody, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Joshua Glenn Summers, 36, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.
