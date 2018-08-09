Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Patricia Noelle Laccoarce, 55, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, major contraband introduced, conveyed, possessed, received, or removed in a correctional facility, use of or possession with intent to use paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Angela Elizabeth Trueblood, 38, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Sept. 25.
Marc Andrew Stone, 23, Wendell; possession of a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.
Stephan Nathaniel Lohry, 22, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16, enticing a child through the internet or other communication device, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
