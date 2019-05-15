Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Laura Lynn Pennell, 34, Twin Falls; violation of protective order, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Miguel Angel Garcia, 37; sexual battery of a minor child 16 to 17 years of age, bond $10,000, private counsel, prelim May 24.
Angel Palma-Salinas, 43, Twin Falls; DUI, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Joshua Jeremiah Williams, 37, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.
Jose Manuel Mora, 41, Kimberly; DUI (second offense), public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Keith Archie Blair, 43, Twin Falls; failure to register — sex offender, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 24.
Adrian Stansifer, 36, Idaho Falls; petit theft, public defender denied, pretrial July 2.
Stephen Wells-Gee, 24, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, possession of marijuana, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.
Tuesday arraignments
Stephen Wells-Gee, 24, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.
Rufino Galindo Gomez, 66, Twin Falls; DUI and open container-driver, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.
Marvin Locke, 64, Twin Falls; violation of protection order, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.