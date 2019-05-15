{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Laura Lynn Pennell, 34, Twin Falls; violation of protective order, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Miguel Angel Garcia, 37; sexual battery of a minor child 16 to 17 years of age, bond $10,000, private counsel, prelim May 24.

Angel Palma-Salinas, 43, Twin Falls; DUI, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Joshua Jeremiah Williams, 37, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.

Jose Manuel Mora, 41, Kimberly; DUI (second offense), public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Keith Archie Blair, 43, Twin Falls; failure to register — sex offender, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 24.

Adrian Stansifer, 36, Idaho Falls; petit theft, public defender denied, pretrial July 2.

Stephen Wells-Gee, 24, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, possession of marijuana, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.

Tuesday arraignments

Stephen Wells-Gee, 24, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.

Rufino Galindo Gomez, 66, Twin Falls; DUI and open container-driver, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.

Marvin Locke, 64, Twin Falls; violation of protection order, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.

