Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Silas Timothy King, 18, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Justin Dean Bratcher, 24, Turlock, Calif.; possession of paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, walk-in arraignment, private counsel, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Wednesday M Sajatovich, 24, Burley; possession of a controlled substance, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Dillon Lee Dugger, 29, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $75,000 bond, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

