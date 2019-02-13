Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Christopher Adam Harrell, 39, Kimberly; domestic battery, bond $5000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 2.

Thomas Michael Meredith, 32, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, and misdemeanor battery, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

John Glenn Reisig, 37, Twin Falls; felony burglary and misdemeanor providing false information, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

 

