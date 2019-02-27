Try 3 months for $3

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Christopher Sieple, 48, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial April 23.

Jeremy Stanfield Asay, 40, Filer; domestic battery, bond $5000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 23.

Joshua Andrew Wurzer, 34, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, DWOP, and eluding, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 23.

Dallin Denis Grover, 19, Twin Falls; rape, appeared in person, public defender appointed, prelim March 8.

