Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
Kevin Keith Bell, 40, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery or assault (three counts), rape, $500,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Richard Glen Mathews, 39, Buhl; excessive driving under the influence, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Matthew James Ransom, 19, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.
Matthew James Ransom, 19, Twin Falls; trespass—cutting down, maliciously injuring, taking or entering, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.
Yoni Roberto Mendoza, 25, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Delaney Lynn Petersen, 29, Twin Falls; burglary, resisting or obstructing an officer, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Delaney Lynn Petersen, 29, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 23.
Blakely D Begley, 25, Filer; burglary, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Robert Frach, 53, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.