Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Kevin Keith Bell, 40, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery or assault (three counts), rape, $500,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.

Richard Glen Mathews, 39, Buhl; excessive driving under the influence, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

Matthew James Ransom, 19, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.

Matthew James Ransom, 19, Twin Falls; trespass—cutting down, maliciously injuring, taking or entering, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.

Yoni Roberto Mendoza, 25, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

Delaney Lynn Petersen, 29, Twin Falls; burglary, resisting or obstructing an officer, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.

Delaney Lynn Petersen, 29, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 23.

Blakely D Begley, 25, Filer; burglary, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.

Robert Frach, 53, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

