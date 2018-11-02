Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Haley Dawn Miller, 28, Twin Falls; trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (five counts), $100,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Nov. 2.
Louis S Smothers, 55, Twin Falls; video voyeurism (two counts), $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.
Allen Lee Dunnagan Jr., 29, Jerome; rape, aggravated assault (two counts), $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.
Allen Lee Dunnagan Jr., 29, Jerome; rape, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.
Marcie Kay Martin, 43, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), court compliance program, public defender confirmed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Jasmine Mona Green, 28, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.
Ashley Brown, 24, Twin Falls; petit theft, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.
Eric F Steele, 42, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.
Jesse Clyde Mays, 49, Filer; failure to purchase or invalid driver’s license, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.
Joshua Jeremiah Williams, 36, Wendell; no contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.