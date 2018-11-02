Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Haley Dawn Miller, 28, Twin Falls; trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (five counts), $100,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Nov. 2.

Louis S Smothers, 55, Twin Falls; video voyeurism (two counts), $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.

Allen Lee Dunnagan Jr., 29, Jerome; rape, aggravated assault (two counts), $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.

Allen Lee Dunnagan Jr., 29, Jerome; rape, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.

Marcie Kay Martin, 43, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), court compliance program, public defender confirmed, pretrial Nov. 20.

Jasmine Mona Green, 28, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 9.

Ashley Brown, 24, Twin Falls; petit theft, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.

Eric F Steele, 42, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

Jesse Clyde Mays, 49, Filer; failure to purchase or invalid driver’s license, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

Joshua Jeremiah Williams, 36, Wendell; no contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.

