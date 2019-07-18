{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Richard Lopez, 51, Castleford, domestic battery, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.

Rhonda Kay Morales, 45, Hansen, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 4.

Hailey Ann Umpierre, 32, Salmon, possession of a controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.

Angela Elizabeth Trueblood, 39, Twin Falls, stalking in the first degree (4 counts), public defender appointed, prelim July 26.

Daniel Russell Cavanaugh, 25, Kimberly, no contact order violation, own recognizance release, pretrial Sept. 4.

Brandon Michael Miller, 34, Twin Falls, possession of a controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.

Yesenia Morales, 23, Hansen, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.

Noiberto N. Camacho, 28, Hansen, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.

Daniel Lee Summers, 37, Twin Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.

