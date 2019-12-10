{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Sean Cauley, Weber, Utah; fugitive warrant, held without bond, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings Dec. 20.

Joseph A. Price, 43, Burley; No contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pre-trial Jan. 22.

Kaiden Alexander Milligan, 18, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pre-trial Feb. 4.

