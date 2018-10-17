Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Forrest Minor Sauer, 44, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), bond previously posted, public defender continued, pretrial Nov. 7.
Samuel Joe Vargas, 27, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
Dean Elliott Rynearson, 25, homeless; felony possession of a controlled substance, introducing certain articles into a correctional facility, providing false information, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
Susan Faye Freer, 39, Buhl; violation of a protection order, $1,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Paul Anthony Smith, 48, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.
Rocky Greyeagle Velasquez, 18, Twin Falls; domestic assault, $15,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.
Jerrod Allen Mcgrew, 31, Twin Falls; domestic battery in the presence of a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Christopher Dean Thompson, 19, Buhl; providing false information to an officer, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Cassie J Wieling, 47, homeless; indecent exposure, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Tuesday arraignments
Amanda Laree Peterson, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing an officer, assault or battery upon certain personnel, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
Jayda M Savage, 18, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia, walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
Matthew Scott Moore, 31, Twin Falls; providing false information, resisting or obstructing an officer, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.
James Henry Reilly, 27, Declo; attempted strangulation, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
Darius A Carr, 23, Pocatello; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
