Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Forrest Minor Sauer, 44, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (2nd offense), bond previously posted, public defender continued, pretrial Nov. 7.

Samuel Joe Vargas, 27, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

Dean Elliott Rynearson, 25, homeless; felony possession of a controlled substance, introducing certain articles into a correctional facility, providing false information, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

Susan Faye Freer, 39, Buhl; violation of a protection order, $1,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Paul Anthony Smith, 48, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.

Rocky Greyeagle Velasquez, 18, Twin Falls; domestic assault, $15,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 11.

Jerrod Allen Mcgrew, 31, Twin Falls; domestic battery in the presence of a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Christopher Dean Thompson, 19, Buhl; providing false information to an officer, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.

Cassie J Wieling, 47, homeless; indecent exposure, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Tuesday arraignments

Amanda Laree Peterson, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing an officer, assault or battery upon certain personnel, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

Jayda M Savage, 18, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia, walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

Matthew Scott Moore, 31, Twin Falls; providing false information, resisting or obstructing an officer, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.

James Henry Reilly, 27, Declo; attempted strangulation, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

Darius A Carr, 23, Pocatello; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

