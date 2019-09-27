{{featured_button_text}}

Friday arraignments

Manuel Chavez, 74, Twin Falls; failure to appear for misdemeanor charge, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19.

Kyle Dean Pherigo, 31, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.

Emily E. Dock, 20, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.

Criston L. Thorton, 23, Buhl; possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.

Myannah Maria Garcia, 23, Twin Falls; grand theft, appeared in person, waived counsel, preliminary Oct. 4.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Joshua Atreyou Vermillion, 21, Twin Falls; failure to stop for damage or leaving the scene, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.

Joshua Atreyou Vermillion, 21, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, driving without insurance (second offense), bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.

Arturo Ortiz Baragas, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19

Arturo Ortiz Baragas, Twin Falls; failure to appear, driving without privileges, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19

Noiberto N. Camacho, Hansen; possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments