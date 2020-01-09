Thursday arraignments
Dustin Wayne Sweet, 39, Twin Falls; felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond $100,000, private counsel, prelim Jan. 17.
Logan Matthew Swanson, 21, Bakersfield, California; DUI and possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Gregory Glenn Virts, 34, Twin Falls; leaving the scene of an accident, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Gregory Glenn Virts, 34, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Holly Carlson, 49, Jerome; grand theft by deception, walk-in arraignment, private counsel, prelim Jan. 17.
