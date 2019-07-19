Thursday arraignments
Monte Lee Stafford, 53, Filer, aggravated assault, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.
Levi Mackenzie Harris, 33, Twin Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of paraphernalia, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 26.
Jessica Estelle Vinci, 39, Twin Falls, petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.
Antonio Garibay, 30, Twin Falls, disturbing the peace, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.
Aurburnay L. Blissit, 22, Chandler, Arizona, burglary, criminal possession of financial transaction card, prelim July 19.
