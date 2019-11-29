{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Friday arraignments

William Thomason, 61, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previously posted, private counsel, pretrial Jan. 14.

Michael Folmar, 28, Twin Falls; battery on a law enforcement officer, removing a firearm from a law enforcement officer (2 counts), resisting or obstructing officers, petit theft, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 6.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments