Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Jennifer Caitlin Gray, 23, Filer; possession of paraphernalia, $300 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

Corrina Lynn Timmons, 48, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, open container, court compliance program, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.

Bonnie Josephine Larsen, 30, Twin Falls; burglary (three counts), willful concealment, petit theft, petit theft, appeared in person, public defender confirmed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Donald Joe Norris, 51, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Nov. 20.

