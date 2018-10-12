Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Jennifer Caitlin Gray, 23, Filer; possession of paraphernalia, $300 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Corrina Lynn Timmons, 48, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, open container, court compliance program, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.
Bonnie Josephine Larsen, 30, Twin Falls; burglary (three counts), willful concealment, petit theft, petit theft, appeared in person, public defender confirmed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Donald Joe Norris, 51, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial Nov. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.