Friday arraignments

Angela Renee Jones, 28, Twin Falls; under the influence of a controlled substance in public, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.

Carol D. Garrett, Soda Springs; providing false information, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.

Michael Damion Satterfield, 27, Boise; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.

Otis Beltran, 33, Twin Falls; providing false information, bond $5,000, counsel waived, pretrial Nov. 19.

Alisa Mae Nelson, 21, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.

Raymond Robert Hardcastle, 62, Hagerman; driving under the influence-excessive, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.

Kamille Rose Davies, 24, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.

Andreza Helena Santana, 21, Twin Falls; first-degree murder-grand jury indictment, held without bond, public defender appointed, District Court arraignment Oct. 15.

Angela Christina Hergert, 38, Buhl; prostitution, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.

Angela Christina Hergert, 38, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.

