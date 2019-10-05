Friday arraignments
Angela Renee Jones, 28, Twin Falls; under the influence of a controlled substance in public, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.
Carol D. Garrett, Soda Springs; providing false information, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.
Michael Damion Satterfield, 27, Boise; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.
Otis Beltran, 33, Twin Falls; providing false information, bond $5,000, counsel waived, pretrial Nov. 19.
Alisa Mae Nelson, 21, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.
You have free articles remaining.
Raymond Robert Hardcastle, 62, Hagerman; driving under the influence-excessive, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.
Kamille Rose Davies, 24, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.
Andreza Helena Santana, 21, Twin Falls; first-degree murder-grand jury indictment, held without bond, public defender appointed, District Court arraignment Oct. 15.
Angela Christina Hergert, 38, Buhl; prostitution, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.
Angela Christina Hergert, 38, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.