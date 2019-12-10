{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday arraignments

Rasim Fikret Somic, 23, Twin Falls; misdemeanor driving without privileges, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 28.

Rasim Fikret Somic, 23, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.

Lorry Ann Nickel, 57, Jerome; DUI (second offense) and possession of marijuana, walk-in, private counsel, pretrial Feb. 4.

Aaron Ty Wilcken, 30, Meridian; robbery, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 20.

Andy Cordova, 23 Buhl; eluding police and possession of paraphernalia, bond $500, waived counsel, pretrial Jan. 22.

Miguel Canchola, Gooding; grand theft (possession of stolen property) and unlawful possession of a weapon, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 20.

