{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Steven Reed Cannon, 31, Heyburn; attempted petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Anthony Garza, 33, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 8.

Anthony Garza, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Harold Dean Miller, 51, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Oct. 8.

Rodolfo Leal, 38, Jerome; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 20.

Ashlyn Jane Ray, 18, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments