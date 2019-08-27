Monday arraignments
Steven Reed Cannon, 31, Heyburn; attempted petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Anthony Garza, 33, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 8.
Anthony Garza, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.
You have free articles remaining.
Harold Dean Miller, 51, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Oct. 8.
Rodolfo Leal, 38, Jerome; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 20.
Ashlyn Jane Ray, 18, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.