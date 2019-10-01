{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Mark Allen Karlovich, 25, Twin Falls; encourage juvenile to come within purview of juvenile corrections act (two counts), bond $20,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19.

Daniel Russell Cavanaugh, 25, Twin Falls; no contact order violation (third offense), bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.

William A. Smith II, 39, Buhl; attempted strangulation, domestic battery in the presence of a child, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.

Raul Garcia, 31, Buhl; driving under the influence, open container, failed to provide proof of insurance (second offense), bond $25,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.

