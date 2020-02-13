{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday arraignments

Donald Fletcher, 58, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.

Jessica Rae Messersmith, 30, Jerome; felony DUI, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.

